Timi Frank tells Nigerians not to expect credible elections In 2027 under APC

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has told Nigerians to forget the idea of a free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2027 under the ruling party and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Frank who issued the warning in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the level of electoral fraud, manipulation and rigging witnessed in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States in Saturday’s off-cycle elections was a pointer to the fact that no credible result could be expected under the current dispensation.

In the statement, Frank alleged that security agencies that were meant to protect voters and arrest riggers also took part in the rigging which made the exercise an effort in futility.

“The election was nothing to write home about and to imagine that it was the first set of elections conducted under the watch of President Tinubu,” Frank said.

“What happened in Imo and Kogi is a clear indication of the kind of elections Nigerians will witness in 2027.

“Our electoral system is presently in dire straits under our highly compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has now graduated from rigging by manipulating the INEC Result View (IReV) portal and the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) to writing results of polling units before the people cast their ballots.

“It is sad that when our democracy in Nigeria is meant to be progressing, it is rather retrogressing. Nigeria is now the worst country in terms of compromised election results compared to other African countries.

“We don’t make improvements, we don’t make progress. Things are getting worse. So in 2027, if Nigerians do not take the bull by the horns to fight to restore credibility in our electoral system, we’ll continue to have elections where the will of the people will not count. This is even so when the APC has appointed 10 of their card carrying members as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the INEC.

“This anti-democratic and unfortunate development is a clear indication that the conduct of the 2027 elections will be a formality to endorse only APC candidates either as freshers or for second term in their various offices.

“So if Nigerians want change, they should wake up and do the right thing, like other nations have done to defend their democracy. If we are not careful, Nigeria will turn to a one party state.

“It’s quite disappointing for a man, who under in the PDP regime was always crying, that the party wanted to turn Nigeria into a one party state, is unfortunately the one that is practically poised to officially turn Nigeria into a one party state like Uganda, Zimbabwe and Cameroon that have been under one party rule for decades.

“So the opposition governors, especially the PDP governors, have turned themselves into praise singers because they have been blackmailed to jettison their role as leaders of opposition in the country.

“That’s why some of us have decided to bear the pains by doing everything in our power to legally defend our democracy and our country from turning into a one party state.

“We have commenced mobilising Nigerians especially in diaspora to save the country from the hands of election riggers and make sure our democracy stands.

“If we don’t stop Tinubu and APC, they will turn Nigeria into a one party state like Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Uganda,” Frank noted.

