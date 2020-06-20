TIMI FRANK TO IGP: Withdraw stringent bail conditions placed on detained CUPP spokesman

Political activist Timi Frank has reacted to the arrest of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesman, Ikanga Ugochinyere by men of the Nigeria Police Force, who allegedly manhandled him in the process.

The former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in a statement issued on Saturday said that the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu should withdraw the stringent bail conditions placed on the detained Ugochinyere.

Frank who recalled that earlier in May, 2020, a Federal High Court in Abuja, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, barred the House of Representatives from continuing with the hearing of the case against Ugochinyere, said that the police authorities had violated the law by arresting the CUPP spokesman, despite a valid court order.

“I call on the @PoliceNG to urgently review the bail condition given to Ikenga, and respect the court order restraining the police from arresting him,” he tweeted.

“This is an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition. If the APC National Assembly leadership doesn’t have anything to hide, then they should go to Court,” Frank said.

His comments came after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately release Ugochinyere who was an active voice during the presidential election.

