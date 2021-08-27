Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan, dies, five years after ghastly auto crash

Ailing Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan has been confirmed dead by his wife, Julia Olaotan five years after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The veteran movie actor died at the age of 69 on Thursday, August 26.

In 2016, Victor Olaotan was involved in a fatal accident while on his way to a movie scene. The incident since left him bedridden.

At some point, several of his colleagues solicited funds to help get the movie veteran back to his feet.

In 2018, billionaire Femi Otedola and others donated N39 million for his treatment abroad.

Olaotan became a household name in the country after he starred in the award-winning TV drama series ‘Tinsel’ where he played the role of Fred Ade Williams.

Join the conversation

Opinions