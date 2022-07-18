Tinubu, a bad product, unfit for presidency in 2023 – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was unfit for the presidency in 2023.

The Sahara Reporters publisher, who stated this on his Twitter handle, described the former Lagos State governor as a bad product.

Tinubu announced the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on July 10.

The development has sparked angry reactions from Christian community in the country.

A number of other Nigerians, however, praised the decision, stressing that competence and not religion, should be the ultimate requirement for selecting the country’s next leader.

Sowore wrote: “There’s just no way to market a bad product like Bola Tinubu! Photographers, tailors, wordsmiths, influencers, producers and brand managers have all tried! It is not going to fly.”

