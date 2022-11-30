Tinubu a ‘drug lord’ is 100 times better than Obi – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was 100 times better than his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Omokri, who stated this on his Facebook page, argued that Obi would lose the 2023 presidential election and fade away politically.

He expressed disappointment that the LP candidate does not have a manifesto with just two months to the election.

The ex-presidential aide has been critical of the APC and LP candidates in recent weeks.

Omokri said: “Peter Obi will definitely lose the 2023 election and fade away into history’s dustbin. Even Peter is aware of that by now. It is those in the media, who have allowed themselves to lose their objectivity because of an upstart trader like Obi that I feel sorry for!

READ ALSO: 2023: Nigeria will be butt of jokes if Tinubu becomes president —Omokri

“If you objectively look at the drone imagery from each and every campaign rally Obi has held (not the photos that his IPOB agents turned overnight Obidients release), you will see clearly that none of them have been able to match the crowd pulled by Atiku or Tinubu.

“Other than the fact that Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD with signs of cognitive dissonance, he is 100 times better than Obi. You can imagine that barely 2 months to the election, Obi still does not have a manifesto. I just laugh at those who think he can win!”

