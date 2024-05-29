Tinubu addresses NASS, celebrates 25 years of unbroken democracy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday spoke to a joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja, marking 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

Accompanied by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, the President entered the parliament at 12:28 pm, prompting lawmakers to recite the newly reinstated national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Expressing gratitude, Tinubu praised the lawmakers for their contributions to sustaining democracy over the past two decades. “Out of respect, I want to say thank you very much. This institution is building the country,” he acknowledged. “To every Nigerian, I say congratulations on 25 years of unbroken democracy.”

The President highlighted the National Assembly’s representation of the country’s diversity and commended the federal lawmakers for their collaboration with the executive in nation-building.

Emphasizing self-reliance, he stressed that no foreign aid can suffice, and all Nigerians must work together to build a prosperous nation for future generations.

This address underscores the significance of Nigeria’s democratic milestone and the importance of continued collaboration between the legislative and executive branches in shaping the country’s future.

As the nation looks ahead, President Tinubu’s call to action resonates, emphasizing the collective responsibility of Nigerians in building a brighter future.

