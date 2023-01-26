Tinubu alleges PDP behind fuel scarcity at APC campaign rally in Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP was behind the fuel scarcity in the country.

The former Lagos had during the APC campaign rally in Ogun State said the redesign of the Naira notes and fuel scarcity orchestrated by saboteurs would not stop his march to victory in the February 25 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) later fired back, saying the APC candidate was crying foul after his plan to influence the outcome of the election through slush funds fell flat on his face.

But at the party’s campaign rally held in Makurdi, Benue State, Tinubu insisted that the major opposition sabotaged the fuel supply in a bid to blackmail the Federal Government.

He also berated the PDP for misappropriating funds meant for the development of the power sector throughout its 16 years in power.

Fuel queues surfaced in many filling stations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country in the latter part of last year with many marketers selling the products above the approved pump prices.

He said: “We are not the same thing as the poverty development party. They developed poverty, they met good account. For 16 years they did not remember our gas pipelines.

“They are what I called yesterday, the saboteurs. They issued PMS and petroleum products licenses to themselves, to their supporters, and to their sympathisers. They changed the course and they started creating queues. They started blackmailing the government. We are saying PDP, enough is enough.”

