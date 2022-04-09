Tinubu, Amaechi don’t scare me in APC presidential race – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared on Saturday he was not afraid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other presidential aspirants vying for the party’s ticket for next year’s election.

Bello, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors in Abuja, boasted that he would pick the APC presidential ticket ahead of Tinubu and other presidential aspirants at the party’s primary slated for later in the year.

He stressed that time was ripe for younger generation of Nigerians to steer the ship of the nation.

Apart from Tinubu and Bello, other individuals eyeing the APC presidential ticket are the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who announced his presidential bid earlier on Saturday.

The governor said: “To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say No; I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me.”

