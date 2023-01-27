Tinubu, APC governors meet Buhari after remark on new Naira notes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina.

The president is currently on a two-day working visit to his home state.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by Governors Aminu Masari (Katsina), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

The APC governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, was also at the meeting.

However, issues discussed at the meeting were not made public.

READ ALSO: Tinubu making a mockery of Nigeria’s politics, should withdraw from presidential race —Kachikwu

But there are insinuations that the meeting might not be unconnected with remarks credited to the former Lagos State governor on the redesign of the Naira notes and the current fuel scarcity in the country at a recent campaign rally.

The APC candidate had during the party’s campaign rally held on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the redesign of the Naira notes orchestrated by “saboteurs” would not stop his march to victory in the February 25 election.

Many viewed the statement as another jibe at the president who had taken part in the party’s campaign rallies since the beginning of the year.

The APC presidential campaign council had since dismissed claims that Tinubu’s statement was aimed at Buhari.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now