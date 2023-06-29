Tinubu appeals to governors to work with him to make Nigeria great again

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appealed to state governors across party lines to work with his administration so as to make Nigeria great again.

The President made the call during the Grand Reception ceremony organised by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for him.

The event was held to welcome Tinubu, who was visiting the state for the first time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the Sallah break.

The Grand Reception had in attendance prominent personalities, which included: Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, NGF, And Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of Works and Housing, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Business magnate, Aliko Dangote, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Tajudeen Olusi, chairman Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC. All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains, among others.

Tinubu also expressed his gratitude for the sincere support and trust they reposed in him before, during and after the elections.

“This is a challenging time for us all and we must try our best to change it for the better. All I want to say here today is to say thank you all.

“Thank you for spreading the understanding to Nigeria people. On the economy, we need to take the steps to stop the bleeding of our fathers’ resources and the speedy action on fuel subsidy. We had no choice.

“We are re-engineering the economy through effective control management of our resources in order to meet the obligations we owe Nigerians. We are on.

“Am assuring you (Governors) that we will be working with all of you and the 25 million Nigerians. We can not afford to go down the lane of being Father Christmas to the neighbouring countries. We can’t just afford the fuel subsidy and is eating our foreign exchange, yes we can share our benefits.

“That’s why you elected me. you chose me to bring about necessary changes that will benefit not only you but your grandchildren and our tomorrow. We haven’t started.

“We have to re-engineer our fiscal system of the country. We have to practice true federalism. We will work together, run open door policy that will save Nigeria from the brink to a resilient economy.

“We have to make Nigeria work again. You will see reward in this country, we will prosper for the sake of our children and the future of Nigeria. I’m glad to see Ambode. Thank you Akin!”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the President had earlier in the day visited the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and later the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III.

