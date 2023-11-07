Tinubu appoints 3 executive commissioners for petroleum regulatory commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed three new Executive Commissioners for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said his principal also redeployed one Executive Commissioner from the agency.

The newly appointed executive commissioners are – Mr. Bashir Indabawa (Exploration and Acreage Management), Mr. Enorense Amadasu (Development and Production), and Mr. Babajide Fasina (Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning).

The redeployed executive commissioner is Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, who oversees Corporate Services and Administration.

