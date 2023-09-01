Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Halilu as head of agency in charge of engineering infrastructure

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Khalil Halilu as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The 32-year-old replaced Dr. Bashir Gwandu, who was sacked by the president recently.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for an initial term of five years in line with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

The statement read: “The new NASENI head is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear on the new responsibility.

“The appointment is with immediate effect.”

