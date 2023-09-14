Tinubu appoints Aliyu Ahmed as CEO of refugee commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Aliyu Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the appointment took immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Ukraine-trained Yakubu as pioneer head of social investment agency

The statement read: “Ahmed holds Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“He was also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and as the Commissioner of Education in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now