Tinubu appoints Ayo Sotinrin As Bank of Agriculture MD

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mr. Ayo Sotinrin as the new Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said Sotinrin brings a diverse and extensive background in the private and public sectors to his new role.

Before this appointment, Sotinrin held the position of Group Chief Executive Officer at SAO Group.

His leadership at SAO Agro, an agribusiness company, was marked by groundbreaking agricultural initiatives, including developing a 20,000-hectare oil palm plantation and large-scale poultry, aquaculture, maize, and cassava operations in Ondo State.

He also led SAO Capital where he raised over $750 million in infrastructure and development finance, including the landmark $200 million Akure Water Supply Project.

In the public sector, he served as Special Adviser (Environment & Urban Development) to the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) from 2011 to 2015.

READ ALSO: Shettima advocates restructuring of Bank of Agriculture to achieve food security

He has consulted extensively for global development partners such as the World Bank, AfDB, DFID, and USAID and played key advisory roles on federal and state-level projects.

His international background includes roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland International, Deutsche Bank, and the UK Environment Agency.

Mr. Sotinrin holds an Executive MBA from Said Business School, Oxford University; an Advanced Diploma in Environmental Conservation; and a Master’s in Engineering Business Management from Warwick University.

Onanuga added that Sotinrin’s appointment aligns with the Tinubu administration’s strategy to revitalise Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“Mr Sotinrin’s proven ability to mobilise capital, innovate in agribusiness, and collaborate across sectors will be instrumental in repositioning the Bank of Agriculture as a catalyst for food security, sovereignty and rural prosperity,” the statement added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now