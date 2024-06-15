Tinubu appoints ex-Lagos finance commissioner, Ayodele Gbeleyi, as BPE DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the President expects the new BPE DG to bring his vast experience and competence to bear on the role.

The statement read: “The President expects him to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms.

“This would be through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources.

“The President also expects him to advance effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors.”

Gbeleyi is a financial expert and chartered accountant.

He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

He has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, investment and commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

He was the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

