Tinubu appoints former Lagos SSG, Olatunji Bello as substantive CEO of FCCPC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olatunji Bello as the chief executive officer (CEO) and executive vice-chairman (EVC) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) pending confirmation by the senate.

The appointment was announced in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, media and publicity. He noted that Bello is a lawyer, administrator, and renowned journalist.

His appointment comes six months after Tinubu removed Babatunde Irukera as the CEO and EVC.

“He is the former secretary to the Lagos State Government and holds a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He studied Law at the same university and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002,” Ngelale said.

“Mr. Bello began his career in journalism at the Concord Newspapers in 1985 and held the positions of Group Political Editor; Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor, National Concord.

“He is a winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship and was appointed the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers in 2001.

“He also served as Commissioner for Environment under various administrations in Lagos State.”

Ngelale said Tinubu expects Bello will ensure the holistic realisation of FCCPC’s mandate of protecting and promoting the interest and welfare of Nigerian consumers and ensuring the adoption of measures to guarantee the safety and quality of goods and services.

By: Babajide Okeowo

