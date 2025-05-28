Connect with us

Tinubu appoints governing council members for federal institutions

President Bola Tinubu has appointed some individuals into the governing councils of some Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Wednesday, said Hon. Chidi Nwogu from Imo State was appointed as a member of the council of African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja.

Dr. Folashade Kareem from Kwara State was appointed into the council of University of Jos, Plateau, and Dipe Adeniyi from Lagos State, was appointed as member of the council of Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa-Ibom.

Others are – Akanimo Umoh, Akwa Ibom, Member, Council of Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa; Mr Babatunde Jinadu, Lagos State, Member, Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, and Mr. Chijioke Okeifufe, from Enugu State, Member, Council of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Similarly, the President appointed Hon. Babatunde Olokun, Ogun, and Hon. Isah Ambaka, Nasarawa State, as Members, Council of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State; Dr. Olusegun Ategbole, Ondo State, Member, Council of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba.

President Tinubu also appointed Hon. Isa Song, Adamawa, and Hon. Bernard Miko, Rivers, as Council Members, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe; Mr. Muyideen Balogun, Ogun, Member, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun.

