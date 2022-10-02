Tinubu appoints Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, as Senior Adviser on Administration and Government for his 2023 campaign programme.

The former Lagos State governor also appointed his Sokoto State counterpart, Aliyu Wamakko, as Senior Adviser Special on Duties.

According to the letters of appointment made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja and signed by Tinubu, both men are expected to serve in the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

He said Masari and Wamakko were appointed into the roles because of their impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership demonstrated as governor and Senator in their states and as party members.

The letter to Governor Masari read: “By way of this letter we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Special Adviser on Administration and Government of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team, we know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility.”

Tinubu expressed hope that Masari would help the party conduct an effective message-driven campaign that would lead to APC victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had last appointed the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as Special Envoy for his presidential campaign organisation.

He also appointed a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, and four others as Special Advisers for the organisation.

