Tinubu appoints Nasir Abdulsalam as Ajaokuta Steel MD

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in Abuja.

The statement read: “The appointment takes effect from 3rd April 2025 and is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Ayo Sotinrin As Bank of Agriculture MD

“Until his appointment, Nasir served as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment in revolutionising the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now