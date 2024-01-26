Tinubu approves N50bn for Pulaaku Initiative to tackle banditry, insurgency in select nothern states

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has approved N50 billion for the take off of the Pulaaku Initiative in selected northern states of the country.

Pulaaku is a non-kinetic solution to deal with insurgency and banditry in the North.

Shettima made the disclosure during his opening address at a two-day Roundtable on Insecurity in Northern Nigeria, organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups, with the theme “Multi-Dimensional Approach to Tackling Insecurity in Northern Nigeria.”

Shettima, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadeija, said the now-approved initiative would begin in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Benue, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna states, and would “catalyse” the fortunes of the northern region.

Read also: Ogun: Gov Abiodun breaks silence, gives reasons for Speaker’s impeachment

“Every part of the country is equal to the rest, and the government treats the needs of each region as critical.

“For the North, we are also embarking on a transformative journey to address the root causes of the challenges.

“The Pulaaku Initiative, a non-kinetic solution, has received presidential approval, with an allocation of N50bn in the first instance.

“This initiative aims to enhance living conditions and livelihoods in selected states, starting with Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Benue, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna.

“The construction of residences, roads, schools and other essential facilities is set to commence, promising to catalyse the fortunes of this region,” he said.

The Vice President further noted that the government was committed to addressing insecurity in the nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now