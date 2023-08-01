News
Tinubu arrives Cotonou for Republic of Benin anniversary
Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday morning, arrived in Cotonou to attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the Republic of Benin.
President Tinubu was received by President Patrice Talon and some top government officials.
France to evacuate nationals from Niger 'very soon'
Tinubu was accompanied on the trip by some of his aides and six governors, which included Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara); Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger).
The event marks the third time Tinubu would meet Talon since the former became president.
