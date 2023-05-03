Politics
Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Gov Wike’s projects
The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday morning, arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike.
The President-elect and his entourage was received by Governor Wike at the Port Harcourt International Airport.
In Wike’s entourage were members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and government appointees. Supporters of the governor were also present at the airport to welcome the president-elect, as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.
Read also: Shehu Sani mocks Wike, says gov’s invite to Tinubu for projects commissioning a ‘mark of desperation’
Ripples Nigeria reported that Wike had, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome Tinubu.
