Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Gov Wike’s projects

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday morning, arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate a series of projects executed by the governor and attend a state banquet put together in his honour by Wike.

The President-elect and his entourage was received by Governor Wike at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In Wike’s entourage were members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and government appointees. Supporters of the governor were also present at the airport to welcome the president-elect, as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Wike had, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome Tinubu.

