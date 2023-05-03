Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Gov Wike’s projects

The President-elect and his entourage was received by Governor Wike at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In Wike’s entourage were members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen, and government appointees. Supporters of the governor were also present at the airport to welcome the president-elect, as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Wike had, in a state broadcast on Tuesday, declared Wednesday as a public holiday and urged Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome Tinubu.