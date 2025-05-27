Tinubu asks NASS to approve $21.5bn external loan, ₦758bn pension bond

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the National Assembly to approve a substantial external borrowing plan of over $21.5 billion, along with the issuance of a ₦757.9 billion domestic bond aimed at settling Nigeria’s pension arrears.

The requests were contained in three separate letters sent to the National Assembly and read aloud by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday.

In one letter, Tinubu called on the lawmakers to approve the creation of a foreign currency-denominated issuance programme in the domestic debt market. The initiative, which would see up to $2 billion raised through the Debt Management Office, is in line with the Presidential Executive Order on Foreign Currency Denominated Financial Instruments, Local Issues Programme, 2023.

The president assured the National Assembly that the funds would be used to boost key sectors of the economy, drive growth, improve infrastructure, and create jobs, while also enhancing foreign exchange inflows.

He also noted the programme would give local investors access to dollar-denominated investments, deepen the domestic financial market, and help bolster Nigeria’s foreign reserves and currency stability.

Read also: Peter Obi condemns ₦700,000 shop reopening fee for Onitsha traders

According to Tinubu, the external borrowing package includes USD 21,543,647,912, EUR 2,193,856,324.54, and 15 billion Japanese Yen, along with a grant of 65 million EUR.

“In light of the significant infrastructure deficit in the country and the paucity of financial resources needed to address this gap amid declining domestic demand, it has become essential to pursue prudent economic borrowing to close the financial shortfall,” the president said.

He explained that the funds would be directed towards critical infrastructure initiatives, including railways, healthcare, and various development programmes that would touch all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This initiative aims to generate employment, promote skill acquisition, foster entrepreneurship, reduce poverty, and enhance food security, as well as to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians,” he added.

Tinubu, however, acknowledged that taking on this new debt would increase the country’s debt stock and servicing obligations.

In a separate letter, Tinubu sought approval for the issuance of Federal Government of Nigeria bonds totaling ₦757.98 billion to pay off pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme as of December 2023.

Referring to the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, the president noted that Nigeria had faced revenue challenges that made it difficult to meet its pension obligations.

He argued that clearing these pension arrears would reduce hardship for retirees, boost confidence in the pension system, and stimulate the economy by improving liquidity.

The president disclosed that the proposed bond had been approved by the Federal Executive Council on February 4, 2025, and stressed both the advantages and the associated cost implications, including its impact on public debt.

“While I look forward to the progression and timely approval of the House of Representatives, please accept, Your Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my high regards,” he wrote.

The National Assembly has referred the requests to relevant committees, including the Committee on National Planning and Economic Development and the Committee on Pensions, for further legislative review.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now