Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others unfit to lead Nigeria in right direction —Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday said his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were unfit to lead the country in a new direction.

Sowore stated this in an interview on Rave Television Channel monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The human rights activist accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of throwing Nigerians into abject poverty with its poor policies.

While attributing Nigeria’s underdevelopment to corruption perpetuated by politicians, he, thus, challenged Nigerians to take bold decision of voting younger and credible leaders next year.

“What I keep saying is that Nigerians should realize in their minds that this is time for fresh ideas, not for old stagers such as Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwanso and the like. For too long, these older candidates with all their records in government have slowed down the progress of the country. They have perpetually kept the country in underdevelopment with corruption and impunity”, Sowore said.

“You keep voting people who have destroyed the country. Let Nigerians realize themselves that they want an end to their misery. The country has been depleted by these unprepared, corrupt rulers. That’s why they have rendered education, health and other sectors moribund. They are not interested in the education of Nigerians. Why will they when they have their children abroad?

“2023 should be about the competence, character and vision. Nigerians should change direction and vote for candidate who has been with the oppressed. What makes candidates win is votes. It is important to look beyond broken records and vote for visionaries.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

