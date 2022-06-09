Tinubu, Atiku selfish, unfit to rule Nigeria —Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement and serial critic of the Muhammadu Buhari government, has ripped into Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as they emerged the flag bearers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

Aisha, who challenged the duo based on their lack of strength required to rule a country like Nigeria in a statement on Thursday, lambasted Nigerians for celebrating their victories in the primary elections.

Aisha lamented the endless cycle of failure enabled by gullible Nigerians who support candidates devoid of competence and energy to rule.

Expressing doubt on the capacity of Tinubu to deliver given his health status and age, the critic noted that Nigeria collapses on the heels of incompetent people at the helms of affairs.

She also expressed doubt in the readiness of Atiku Abubakar whom she described as being unconcerned about the existential crises ravaging the country.

She said: “I see many people shouting that Tinubu, like Atiku, was smart to have emerged the winner. That’s not politics at all but wickedness. Someone who is not fit for the job takes it to show his sense of entitlement. This is wrong.

“It is your lives and those of your children in servitude and jeopardy. We are used to keeping people who do not care about us into power. How do you Atiku Abubakar who goes to Dubai to chill most times to lead you? No empathy at all.

“It is high time we stopped this nonsense. It’s wrong put people who can’t deliver on the job in power. This is what I have been saying since 2016. Why would Buhari be running for president?

“So today we are at it again. We never learnt any lessons from Buhari’s years of misrule. It’s another 8 years of wickedness. Keep voting for incompetent, old people. There is enough pain to go round.”

