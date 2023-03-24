Tinubu avoiding service of petition, Obi, Atiku allege

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is deliberately avoiding the service of petitions they filed to nullify his election.

The duo alleged that all effort to effect personal service of their petitions on him, proved abortive, as the President-elect and his lawyers were deliberately avoiding being served.

Consequently, in fresh applications before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, they prayed to be allowed to serve the petitions on Tinubu, through substituted means.

READ ALSO:Tinubu spokesman, Onanuga, plays up June 12 sentiment over Obi’s court case

It was gathered that the ex-parte applications will be heard by noon today.

Both Obi and Atiku are claiming that they won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, in which the Independent National Electoral Commission announced Tinubu as the winner.

They are both calling for the cancellation of the polls which was fraught by irregularities, and seeking a new election.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now