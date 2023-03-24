Politics
Tinubu avoiding service of petition, Obi, Atiku allege
Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is deliberately avoiding the service of petitions they filed to nullify his election.
The duo alleged that all effort to effect personal service of their petitions on him, proved abortive, as the President-elect and his lawyers were deliberately avoiding being served.
Consequently, in fresh applications before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, they prayed to be allowed to serve the petitions on Tinubu, through substituted means.
It was gathered that the ex-parte applications will be heard by noon today.
Both Obi and Atiku are claiming that they won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, in which the Independent National Electoral Commission announced Tinubu as the winner.
They are both calling for the cancellation of the polls which was fraught by irregularities, and seeking a new election.
By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká
