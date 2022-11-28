Tinubu begins campaign trip to UK, US, others on December 4

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will begin his campaign trip abroad on December 4.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this on Twitter on Monday.

Tinubu, according to the council, will visit the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and other European Union (EU) member nations during the trip.

It added that the former Lagos State governor would return to Nigeria by December 12 to continue his campaign rallies and stakeholders’ engagement ahead of the next February presidential election.

The council wrote: “The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will embark on foreign trips from December 4 to meet global leaders and pitch his presidential aspiration.

“Tinubu and his delegation will be in London, the United States, France, and key European Union member states to share his vision and plans and to also solicit the support of the western powers for the democratic process that will usher in the new administration in Nigeria from May 29, 2023.

“Tinubu hopes to succeed the APC-led admin of President Muhammadu Buhari. Since the party took over the leadership of the central government in Nigeria in 2015, this is the first time it will be organising an election where it hopes to transfer power to another candidate from its own fold.

“While in London, Tinubu according to campaign sources will address the Chatham House, the United Kingdom’s elite Foreign and Policy Think-tank institution where he will speak on security, economy, and foreign policy on Monday, December 5, 2022.”

