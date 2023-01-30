Tinubu boasts about how he rescued Atiku from Obasanjo’s grip in 2006

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, boasted on Monday he rescued his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar from the grips of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007.

Abubakar served as vice president under Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.

The pair later fell out towards their dying days in power, prompting the PDP candidate to join the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) which he represented in the 2007 presidential election.

Tinubu, who addressed APC supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, said the PDP’s manifesto was anchored on “stomach infrastructure.”

He said: “They (PDP) don’t have a mandate; what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

“Atiku ran away to Dubai, and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

“He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari, and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects.

“You better watch him before he starts selling the little palm trees that you have left. What we need to do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reservoirs on our land.”

