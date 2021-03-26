Tinubu builds 2023 bridges, to speak at annual Arewa House lecture | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Tinubu builds 2023 bridges, to speak at annual Arewa House lecture
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, may have commenced overtures to gaining the support of the northern elites and electorates as the 2023 presidential elections draw near.
In continuation of opportunities to allign with the North, Tinubu was announced as the chair of the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture in Kaduna.
This was made known in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday, March 25, in Lagos.
The Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the most distinguished founders of modern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.
The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians, especially from that region to address issues of national importance.
According to Rahman, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, will deliver the main lecture.
Political observers have repeatedly opined that the former Lagos State Governor is making moves to emerge as the APC presidential candidate, if the current zoning arrangement is adhered to by party’s stakeholders.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in December 2020 that a congregation of Northern Ulamas (Islamic clerics) pledged to support Tinubu’s ambition in 2023.
Read also: 2023: Northern group backs power shift to South, lists Tinubu, Amaechi among Buhari’s possible successor
Leader of Ahlu Sunnah, Sheikh Abdulwahb Abdulla described Tinubu as a true Nigerian, whose generosity cuts across the country, and reassured the former governor that “northern Muslims are ready to give you the support”.
Similarly, leader of Tijaniyya sect in Kano, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Mai Hula, who reemphasised the loyalty and support the North enjoyed from the southwestern part of the country through Tinubu’s influence, declared that religious leaders were prepared to reciprocate similar gesture in 2023.
In a goodwill gesture of reciprocity to the North, Tinubu during the past week donated N50 million to the victims of Katsina Central Market fire incident and called for the reopening of the market to enable traders resume commercial activities.
The former Lagos State governor, who announced the donation while addressing the affected traders at the ravaged market, said he would continue to support the state government and the traders to rebuild the affected shops.
