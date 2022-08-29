Tinubu Campaign Office details how Ambode was voted out of office

The Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed how a former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was voted out of office.

Dele Alake, Director of Media and Communications of the Campaign Council, made this disclosure on Sunday, during a Twitter Space hosted by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Media Centre, on Sunday.

Ambode did not get the second term ticket of the APC because incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu defeated him at the 2018 primaries.

In the direct primary for the governorship post held in 2018, Ambode was reported to have had a falling out with the party’s leadership that was under Tinubu’s control.

Read also: Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologondiyan, dismisses claims on Wike’s alliance with Tinubu

Alake, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy under Tinubu, clarified the situation on Twitter in answer to a query posed by the Moderator by stating that Tinubu did not refuse Ambode the second term ticket.

According to him, Ambode went through the primary with Sanwo-Olu and subsequently lost.

He said, “In a political competition, there must be supporters here and there. Yes, Fashola’s successor (Ambode) came into office, he was supported by Asiwaju as Asiwaju supported Fashola. But let me use this opportunity to clear one point, a misconception that Ambode wasn’t given a second term. It is not true.

“The governorship mandate is not for Asiwaju to give or take. It is for the people of Lagos State to give or to take or withdraw. Ambode was in office, for whatever reason he might have committed, of course he did commit gaps and faux pas but he also went through election. Maybe people have forgotten or they have selective amnesia, Ambode went through the political process and lost.

“Asiwaju did not take the ticket from him. He contested the primaries with Babajide Sanwo-Olu and lost. The primary was conducted in the open all over the state and the media covered it and it was shown everywhere. Why do people always succumb to such partisanship occasioned by blind prejudices.

“Yes it was Asiwaju’s right to support any candidate or aspirant, it is a natural phenomenon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now