Tinubu Campaign team defends omission of Osinbajo’s name from list

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has defended the omission of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the full list of members of the council unveiled on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the council is chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, while unexpected names like Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola appeared on the list.

However, the list, which was released by the secretary of the council, Hon. James Faleke does not include the Vice President’s name. This has raised suspicion that the VP may not have gotten over his defeat to Bola Tinubu at the presidential primary election of the All Progressive Congress.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the council’s spokesperson and Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, it was stated that the omission was not due to any grudge between Osinbajo and Tinubu.

Keyamo stated that Osinbajo’s name and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha were left out on the request of the President.

Part of the statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari , GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.

“As a responsible Party and Government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns.”

He threw a jibe at the People’s Democratic Party, saying the opposition party could not manage its internal affairs yet wanted to take over the leadership of the country.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray… like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

