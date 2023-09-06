Tinubu celebrates success at tribunal, rallies Atiku, Obi’s support for govt

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday night expressed happiness on his success at the presidential election tribunal.

A five-member panel of the presidential election court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had a few minutes ago upheld Tinubu’s election in the February 25 election.

Justice Tsammani, who read the judgement, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, did not successfully prove the allegations fraud, non-compliance with the electoral act and others in their petitions challenging the outcome of the election.

The president, who reacted to the ruling in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, urged his rivals and other Nigerians to join hands with him in the ongoing efforts at rebuilding the country.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the vision of building a unified, peaceful, and prosperous country that would work for all.

The statement read: “The President recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

“The President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the tribunal as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

“The President believes the presidential candidates and political parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process, which followed, have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

“The President urges his valiant challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism will now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.”

