Tinubu charges NDLEA, others to step up fight against drug abuse in Africa

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday charged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) and its counterparts across Africa to step up the fight against substance abuse on the continent.

The president made the call at the opening of the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF) in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the forum by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged the anti-narcotic agencies to fight against illicit drug trafficking in their respective countries.

He warned that the continent would remain in chains till it breaks free from the shackles of the criminal enterprises of drug barons.

The president said: “If we don’t dismantle the criminal enterprises that threaten our future and build a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain in chains in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children.”

READ ALSO: NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

He challenged the African anti-narcotic chiefs to consider the conference as a ray of hope and a catalyst for positive change across the continent.

“This threat has crossed borders and destroyed societies and dreams. Without the moral commitment of the men and women in this room, this threat would have left cities, countries, and even civilizations erased.

“So, I must commend you for your sacrifices in the bid to keep our world drug-free, sane, and safe.

“This conference emphasises your investment across borders to protect us from the devastations of drugs, a threat that only submits to the enforcement of the law,” Tinubu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now