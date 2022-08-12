Tinubu charges Nigerian youth ‘to continue breaking boundaries (VIDEO)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has praised young Nigerian musicians for elevating the country.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, Tinubu said Nigerian music “was moving people and making them dance in large venues across the world.”

The former Lagos State governor published the videos to commemorate the International Youth Day 2022.

He added that many Nigerian musicians including Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, David Adeleke alias Davido, Tiwa Savage, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid “control the world.”

Tinubu said: “Blessed with the inexhaustible energies and brilliance of young people. Everyday, they keep breaking boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright like the sun.

“I must acknowledge and appreciate the innovators that power the economy that has changed lives. People like Mitchell Elegbe, Tarebi Alebiosu, Aniedi Odo- Obong, Odunayo Eweniyi, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin.

“And many others are leading the way, embellishing through their enterprise, creativity and vision. Our nation’s fast growing reputation as the best place for tech entrepreneurship on the African continent.

“Our future is full of hope and excitement in the African continent. Our future is full of hope and excitement, in part because of the work these men and women have done and continue to do. I celebrate them all.”

The APC candidate also praised Nigerian female athletes for their record-breaking feats at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

“What can I say that has not been said about the Queen of the tracks, Tobi Amusan?

“Record breaker, Ese Brume, fearless wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye and speed setter, Favour Ofili are but a few of the young ladies showing the men how it is done and showing the world that Nigeria is more than just a footballing nation,” he added.

