Tinubu charges Nigerians to have faith in govt’s agenda

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians of his commitment to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He gave the reassurance in a chat with journalists after Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The president said that the agenda would result in a better Nigeria.

Tinubu advised Nigerians to protect the integrity of the nation more than outsiders.

He praised Nigerians for resilience, sacrifice, and endurance.

The president said: “Be cheerful givers, love the country more than others.

“Renewed hope is very much alive, Nigerians should be hopeful.”

