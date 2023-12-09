News
Tinubu charges NIPSS to find practical solutions to Nigeria’s challenges
President Bola Tinubu on Saturday charged the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, to develop practical solutions to challenges confronting the country.
The president made the call at the graduation of the institute’s Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45.
Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed, promised to support the NIPSS toward achieving its mandate as the apex policy think-tank.
He commended the institute for the numerous policies developed in the past and insisted that it remained a dependable partner to the government.
The president said: “The renewed hope agenda of this government is aimed at providing dividends of democracy to Nigerians and this is why we see NIPSS as a dependable partner.
READ ALSO: Senate confirms Omotayo as NIPSS chief
”So, we expect this institute to continually develop practical solutions that will solve emerging challenges confronting our nation.
”We are determined to improve in the areas of technology, Industrialisation and agriculture, among others, to reduce poverty level in our nation.
“We are ready to support this institute to succeed in its mandate and I want to assure you that any recommendation from NIPSS will be implemented with serious urgency.”
Tinubu congratulated the institute’s graduates and charged them to put the knowledge garnered in the last nine months to promote social cohesion and peaceful coexistence in the country.
