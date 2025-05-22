Tinubu charges NNPC board to turn Nigeria’s economy around

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) board to consolidate the gains of the ongoing economic reforms.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the call at the inauguration of the NNPC Limited Board at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said he selected the board members painstakingly to ensure quality leadership.

The President appointed the Board on April 2.

He said: “When I started searching, it took a while to come up with the kind of character that you represent. You represent the best in the industry, and I have set goals for you.

“You have the reputation, resourcefulness and experience to help the country. It is a call to duty for you.

“I believe you are among the best the industry can offer.”

The President said the ongoing economic reforms had yielded results, with local and international acknowledgements.

“Nigeria has come of age. It is now more competitive and turning the corner, and with your highly respected team, I can relax and attend to other issues.

“Thank you for accepting the opportunity to serve your country and our dear country,” he added.

Tinubu told the board that the volatility in the world’s economy would require looking inward for solutions, and Nigerians would depend on repositioning the company.

“Explore all options for a win-win situation for Nigeria. I am so proud of you and believe you will succeed,” President Tinubu concluded.

The Minister of State, Petroleum, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, thanked the President for assembling the team he described as the best in Africa.

“I got calls from the whole of Africa, my colleagues in OPEC, saying that if this team does not deliver, Nigeria will have to import men from another planet to come and deliver the oil and gas sector in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chairman of the Board, Ahmadu Kida, thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country.

He said the new Board would uphold the highest standard of leadership, courage and integrity in delivering on the President’s mandate.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Ojulari, said the team had already met with industry stakeholders to review operations and business relationships.

“We have had several meetings, and we have set a direction with the mandate that you have given us. We have commenced the journey with a bi-weekly meeting with stakeholders,” he said.

