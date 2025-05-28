Tinubu charges West African leaders to sustain ECOWAS’s founding fathers legacies

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday charged West African leaders to uphold and pass on the vision of the founding fathers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the call in a keynote address as the regional bloc’s 50th anniversary in Lagos.

He urged West African leaders to look beyond the artificial borders created by colonialists and embrace one another as a family.

Tinubu, the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, noted that the founding fathers foresaw a more united, harmonious, and purpose-driven regional bloc that would benefit many generations.

He said: “Today, we celebrate not only five decades of history but the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and shared destiny that defines our community.

“In 1975, our founding leaders envisioned a West Africa where borders unite rather than divide – a region of free movement, thriving trade, and peaceful coexistence. That vision is still alive.”

The President said the regional bloc had lived up to the founders’ expectations in many respects, including peacekeeping, trade liberalisation, free movement of citizens, and working together to tackle security issues and global pandemics.

“ECOWAS is a beacon of African unity. In overcoming colonial legacies, we brought together Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone nations under one vision —an achievement of global significance.

“Our region has pioneered free movement, expanded intra-regional trade, and deepened integration through instruments like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and Joint Border Posts.

“These measures have facilitated business, cultural exchange, and mobility across West Africa,” the Nigerian leader stated.

On peace and security, he said ECOWAS had acted decisively to restore constitutional order and counter instability.

“Our regional cooperation on counterterrorism and financial crime, including through GIABA, reflects our shared commitment to peace and safety.

“In governance, ECOWAS has upheld democratic norms through election observation, mediation, and institutions such as the ECOWAS Parliament and Court of Justice — cementing accountability, rule of law, and people-centred governance,” the President concluded.

