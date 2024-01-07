Tinubu clears outstanding salaries of Eagles players, others

President Bola Tinubu has finally cleared the outstanding payment that the Federal Government owed the Super Eagles and other sporting teams of the country.

This was according to a statement on the X handle of Tinubu’s Media Centre, on Sunday, stating that the payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the Super Eagles complained that the Federal Government was yet to release the N1.5bn approved for them to compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Though it was seen as a welcome development, speculations have been that it is a move to ginger the team to do better at the AFCON.

