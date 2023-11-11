Tinubu commissions N1.5bn TETFUND projects in UI, Ibadan Poly

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, commissioned a series of TETFUND sponsored projects worth N1.5bn including blocks of classrooms and offices valued at N1.12 billion at the University of Ibadan and The Polytechnic Ibadan, respectively.

The commissioned projects include the constructed Department of Architecture building and the blocks of offices and classrooms for the Faculty of Technology valued at N651.1 million at the University of Ibadan.

At the Ibadan Polytechnic, the president commissioned blocks of classrooms and offices for the Faculties of Business and Communication Studies, Financial Management Studies, and Science.

At the event, the president reiterated the resolve of his administration to improve the educational sector,

Represented by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to the education sector, adding that the projects would go a long way in enhancing learning, teaching and the improvement of academic standards.

“I wish to reiterate that education forms an integral part of our administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, hence the Federal Government will continue to provide necessary support towards making our educational institutions globally competitive.”

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale, said the building had assisted the department in securing accreditation for some of its courses.

On his part, the Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof Kazeem Adebiyi, said, “The Polytechnic, through Tetfund, has three faculty buildings, three lecture theatres and equipment for various programmes in the institution.”

