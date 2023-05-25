Tinubu conferred with Nigeria’s highest honour, GCFR, Shettima gets GCON

Ahead of May 29 inauguration and handover date, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been conferred with Nigeria’s highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), while Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, bagged the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) award.

The investiture of the national honours and official handover of transition documents ceremony were performed at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday by President Muhammmadu Buhari.

The event is part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony, where Tinubu will succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

