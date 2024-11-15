Tinubu confers posthumous CFR honour on Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday conferred a posthumous National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Tinubu announced the award during his remarks at the burial of Lagbaja at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

He praised the late army chief for his bravery, loyalty and service to the nation.

The president said: “As an eternal symbol of our appreciation, I have granted late Chief of Army Staff, the posthumous National Honor of Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger, CFR.

“I invite his wife, Maria, to collect the posthumous Honor of Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger.

“For me, he was a trusted advisor whose formidable intellect and breadth of knowledge served this nation well.”

President Tinubu said Lagbaja was a trusted advisor, a man of prudent action who cared about the nation and men who served under him.

He described the deceased as “a true soldier, a general and officer who symbolized the best of his profession and whose commitment to the nation he loved was singular and undiluted.



He said that Lagbaja had a clear understanding about the role of the military in securing and defending the country, its people, and their hard-won constitutional democracy.

“He (Lagbaja) was more than I could have hoped for. He was one of my best appointments.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja embodied the finest ideas of a patriot and a soldier. He had an abiding faith in the capability and readiness of our Armed Forces to save and keep us.

“He displayed uncommon valor in the charge of his duty and in the administration of the rank and file for he cared about their welfare and that of their families.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, our nation has indeed lost a regent who truly distinguished himself as a thoroughbred professional soldier.

“Though his departure could cause great dismay, late Lagbaja would not want sorrow to overtake us,” he added.

Those present at the funeral service were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Other dignitaries who attended the state burial include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, governors, serving and former service chiefs, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

