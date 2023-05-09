Tinubu congratulates Adeleke, urges him to unite Osun

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tuesday night congratulated the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued in Lagos by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the president-elect urged the governor to move quickly in his bid to unite the state.

He urged all parties in Osun to respect the apex court’s verdict on the governorship election.

Tinubu also commended the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, for performing creditably during his term in office.

He commended the former governor for deepening democracy by pursuing his democratic rights peacefully to the end.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by Oyetola on the outcome of the election for lack of merit.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the ex-governor failed to prove his allegation of over-voting in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

Tinubu said: “I congratulate Adeleke over his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of Osun governorship election.

“The apex court in the land has spoken and all must obey its verdict. It is the right thing to do for democracy and rule of law to continue to thrive in the land.

“I commend the immediate past governor of the state for exercising his democratic rights as the constitution allows him to do so.

“Oyetola discharged himself creditably in office.

“He lost the office but did not lose his integrity and reputation as the governor who brought efficiency, transparency, and accountability to the business of governance.

“Now the matter of the July 16, 2022, Osun governorship election has been brought to a close.”

The president-elect, therefore, urged Adeleke to immediately settle down to work and continue from where the former governor stopped.

He also advised the governor to unite the state and urged the people of Osun to work for peace and progress in the state.

