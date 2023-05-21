Tinubu consulted Ganduje before meeting Kwankwaso, Jubrin claims

House of Representatives member-elect, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, has revealed that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu consulted Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje before meeting the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in France.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in France on Monday for four hours.

After the meeting, a leaked audio started making the rounds, in which Ganduje supposedly expressed reservations over the meeting, saying Tinubu had decided to see Kwankwaso, his estranged benefactor, as an alternative.

In a leaked audio with Ibrahim Masari, a former Vice-Presidential Placeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganduje had said Tinubu ought to consult or invite him to the meeting with Kwankwaso. However, Jibrin, who was at the meeting in France, in an interview with Daily Trust on Saturday, said Ganduje confirmed to him that Tinubu consulted him before the meeting took place. “Like every other Nigerian, I was very shocked when I listened to that audio but I think the most important thing is that I want to confirm to you that Governor Ganduje was consulted.

Read also: Tinubu returns from Europe nine days to inauguration

“And he himself confirmed this to me, told me in clear words that the President-elect invited him and told him that he is planning meeting with Kwankwaso and asked he Ganduje if he had any objections to it, and Ganduje told me that he told the President-elect that he has no any objection. “So it is extremely unfair for the president-elect to be portrayed in bad light before the public by Governor Ganduje who knows very well that the president consulted him before that meeting because he confirmed that to me clearly. “It is very very unfair to the president-elect, and I do not believe that the Mr president will abandon anyone who supported him… but again, what is paramount is national unity, cohesion and development.” The Kano State government, in a statement by the state Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, has, however, denied the authenticity of the leaked audio, blaming it on mischief makers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now