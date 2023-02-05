‘Tinubu deceiving himself if he thinks northerners will vote for him’ —Pa Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has advised the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to stop believing that northerners will cast their votes for him in the February 25 presidential election.

Adebanjo who gave the advise on Saturday at the presidential campaign rally of the Labour Party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, told Tinubu to withdraw from the race and back the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Afenifere leader said Tinubu will be disappointed when he realises that northerners would turn around to vote for one of their own despite assurances by politicians from the north that the ordinary people will cast their votes for him.

“All those who know Tinubu should tell him, I had always told him and I will tell him again, the northerners will not vote for him,” Adebanjo said.

“Tinubu should come back home now to support Obi, because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back.

“I have told you before and I want to say it again, Labour Party is now NADECO, those of us supporting Obi are the ones that want good governance, we want Nigeria to be better, we want to liberate ourselves from the captivity of the ruling class.

“We are behind Obi; leaders of progressive movement are behind Obi. Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yoruba, do not take things that belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been president before,” the Afenifere chieftain added.

