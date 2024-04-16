Tinubu declares April 7 National Police Day

In a move aimed at honoring the sacrifices and contributions of law enforcement officers, President Bola Tinubu, has declared April 7 as National Police Day.

Tinubu announced the new national day when he appeared as a special guest at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement he signed late Monday titled, ‘We will transform Nigeria police into modern, professional force – President Tinubu.’

Tinubu noted that his administration had been unequivocal about its resolve to transform the Nigeria Police Force into “a modern, professional, and accountable institution that mirrors the aspirations and values” of the nation.

He declared, “In our tradition of honouring the Police Force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as Police Week.

“Furthermore, the last day of the week, April 7, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria.”

The President who was represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, opined that a complete overhaul of the institutional mentality and memory of police officers is the most sustainable pathway to transform the Nigeria Police Force into a modern, professional and accountable institution.

He continued: “Our idea of a modern police force goes beyond superficial changes like repainting office buildings and residences or simply procuring firearms.

“True reform of our security doctrine and its architecture necessitates recognising the importance of administering justice and adhering to our ethical values to foster stability and order in the nation.

“The transformation we seek must transcend mere policy and infrastructure; it requires a fundamental overhaul of our institutional mentality and memory.”

As Nigeria continues to grapple with security threats ranging from insurgency and terrorism to armed robbery and kidnapping, the role of the police in maintaining peace and security remains paramount.

Tinubu’s declaration of National Police Day serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and supporting the men and women who serve on the front lines of law enforcement.

