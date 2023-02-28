Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Zamfara

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the polls in Zamfara state.

Tinubu garnered 298,396 votes to win the state while his colleague from the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar polled 193,978.

In addition, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 4,044 votes with the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi scoring 1,660 votes.

Announcing the results in Gusau, Zamfara state’s capital city, the collation officer for the state’s presidential election, Professor Kashim Shehu affirmed that the former Lagos state governor, won 12 out of the 14 Local Government Areas in the state.

READ ALSO:Tinubu ahead of Atiku, Obi in Kogi

From data gathered from the state on the election, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP won the remaining two LGAs.

According to Professor Shehu, the votes in 167 polling units were cancelled due to over-voting, insecurity and disruptions by thugs in the various locations.

He also announced that the total number of registered voters in the state was 1,879,308, while 527,137 of them were accredited for the poll while 502,923 were the total number of valid votes recorded and 16,508 votes, bringing the total votes cast to 519,431.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now