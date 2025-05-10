Tinubu defends economic reforms, seeks deeper ties with Qatar amidst push for sustainable growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday defended the bold economic decisions taken by his administration, saying they are essential for placing Nigeria on a sustainable path to growth.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja while receiving Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, a special envoy from the Amir of Qatar, Tinubu acknowledged the burden of recent reforms but expressed optimism about their long-term benefits.

“We are making efforts to reform our tax system. Going by the experiences of the past and the need to depart from old ways, our reforms have been hard,” Tinubu said. “I made tough decisions so that we could grow. We are gradually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The President underscored his administration’s commitment to improving Nigeria’s investment climate, citing recent changes in tax policy aimed at attracting foreign direct investment. He emphasized that Nigeria, despite its current challenges, remains a prime destination for international partnerships.

“You can’t find a better partner than Nigeria,” Tinubu stated, adding that he admired Qatar’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy and expressed a desire for Nigeria to replicate such progress, particularly in areas like food sovereignty and economic inclusion.

During the meeting, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s willingness to build on the momentum generated by his 2024 state visit to Doha, pledging to fully implement bilateral agreements reached with the Gulf nation. He directed key ministers, including Budget and Economic Planning Minister Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, and Information Minister Mohammed Idris, to expedite the execution of these agreements.

The visit comes at a pivotal time for Nigeria’s economy, as citizens continue to grapple with inflation, rising living costs, and subsidy removals. Tinubu’s push for reform has sparked widespread debate, with critics citing economic strain on the populace, while supporters argue that structural change is necessary for lasting development.

Qatar’s envoy, Dr. Al-Khulaifi, delivered a message of goodwill from His Highness, the Amir of Qatar, expressing a keen interest in expanding economic and strategic cooperation with Nigeria. He announced plans for a high-level Qatari business delegation to visit Nigeria in the coming weeks to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, food security, and petrochemicals.

“We are proud of the level of relations we have reached with Nigeria,” Al-Khulaifi said. “Our ambassador has been following up with the projects. We have companies eager to enter the Nigerian market.”

Al-Khulaifi, who also plays a significant role in peace mediation efforts across Africa and the Middle East, added that Qatar views Nigeria as a vital strategic partner on the continent.

President Tinubu, in turn, commended Qatar’s efforts in global peace-building and its developmental focus. “Like you, we are sandwiched between the challenge of terrorism and the duty of helping our neighbors. We are conscious of who our friends are and those helping us to ameliorate our problems,” he said.

