Tinubu departs Brazil after G20 summit

President Bola Tinubu left Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, for Abuja after attending the 19th G20 Leaders Summit.

The President is due to arrive at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10.00 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Tinubu had attended the G20 Leaders Summit where he endorsed the global alliance against hunger and poverty.

READ ALSO: Tinubu endorses global alliance against hunger, poverty

He also held bilateral talks with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, who commended his administration’s economic reforms and their positive indicators.

The President also presided over the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and JBS S.A., a Brazilian company that is one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now