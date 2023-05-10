Tinubu departs for Europe three weeks to inauguration

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday afternoon left Nigeria for Europe, less than three weeks to his inauguration .

This was revealed in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman who said the trip was a working visit.

The trip is coming less than three weeks to Tinubu’s inauguration as president which is slated for May 29, 2023.

According to Rahman, Tinubu “will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions”.

He also stated that Tinubu hopes to convince foreign investors of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

“Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.

“The President-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

“Before he left the country, Asíwájú Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who were presented to him by Joint Task Team of the House.

“He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th President of the country on May 29, 2023”.

